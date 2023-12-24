Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.81. 764,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

