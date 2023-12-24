Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,704. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

