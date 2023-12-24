Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 918,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,271. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

