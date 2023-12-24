Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,735 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. 2,136,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

