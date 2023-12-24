Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.48. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

