Energi Trading Down 5.6% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $10.39 million and $325,427.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00109410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006074 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,540,549 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.