Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $447,190.19 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003969 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $447,190.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,557.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00165531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00531123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00399201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00113311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,225,525 coins and its circulating supply is 72,226,020 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

