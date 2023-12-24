Ergo Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ergo has a market cap of $125.36 million and approximately $446,140.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,698.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00165550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00529922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00403263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00113365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,221,631 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,532 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

