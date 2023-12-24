Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 478,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

