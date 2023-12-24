Essex LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 234.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

