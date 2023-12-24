Essex LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

