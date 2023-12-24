Essex LLC Sells 324 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.36 and a 200-day moving average of $395.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

