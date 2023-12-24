Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.