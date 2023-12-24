ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

