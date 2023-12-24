ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

