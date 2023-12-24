ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

