Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,030 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.27 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

