Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

