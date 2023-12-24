Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

