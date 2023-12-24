Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

