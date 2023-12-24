Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 500.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

