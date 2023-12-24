Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

