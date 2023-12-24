Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Andersons by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $222,812.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,309.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $222,812.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,309.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,664. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.