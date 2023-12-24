Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

