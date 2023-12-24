Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.94 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

