Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

