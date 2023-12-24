Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $582.63.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

