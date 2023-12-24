Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 1,504 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $12,753.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

