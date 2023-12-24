Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $44.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 667,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

