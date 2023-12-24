Exeter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

