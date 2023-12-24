Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $17.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,175,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,957,649.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,175,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,957,649.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,268 shares of company stock worth $11,235,206. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

