Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

