FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $334.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.19. FedEx has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

