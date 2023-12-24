Fetch.ai Market Cap Achieves $601.77 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $601.77 million and $86.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00111031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,404,150 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.