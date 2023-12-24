Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.48. 39,173,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

