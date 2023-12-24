Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.82. 1,077,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,958. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.47.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.