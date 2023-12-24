Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,263. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.