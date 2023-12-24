Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,531,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312,507. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

