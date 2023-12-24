Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 142.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 3,939,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.