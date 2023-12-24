Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

