Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

