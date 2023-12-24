Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

