Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

