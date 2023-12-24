Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $61,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

