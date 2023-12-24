Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,673 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. 2,361,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,595. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

