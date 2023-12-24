Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

