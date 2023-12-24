Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.91. 496,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

