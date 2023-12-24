Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $896,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $266.34. 3,110,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $218.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $268.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

