Financial Services Advisory Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.