First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.93.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

